KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES CELINA DIMICELI, PROJECT COORDINATOR

Celina joins KPI with 14+ years of experience in sales, office management, and project management. Her most recent role was as a Sr. Warehouse Manager for Mid America where she assisted in the packing and shipping process as needed to meet volume requirements and maintain customer satisfaction. She also managed inventory, the company’s ecommerce website, and employees.

Celina’s customer service, project management, and employee management skills will aid KPI in providing exemplary design and implementation solutions for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Celina as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.