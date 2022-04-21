LogiNext’s smart routing software helps brands deliver sustainably through eco-friendly routes

- LogiNext has tracked more than 13 billion location data points on which its routing algorithm is trained

- In all, LogiNext has tracked more than 275 million miles and a reduction of 20% in terms of distance traveled has resulted in an equivalent proportion of reduction of GHG emissions

- 200+ enterprises in 50+ countries use the clean routing capability to reduce fuel usage

Home deliveries have drastically increased over the last couple of years. Customer behavior has shifted towards primarily buying online and this has led to an increase in last mile deliveries. But environmental sustainability is also a concern. Brands across the globe use LogiNext’s routing software to mitigate environmental impact when it comes to delivery management. This Earth Day, LogiNext is introducing an eco-friendly routes feature on the driver app to help brands deliver through the most eco-friendly routes.

Be it food, grocery, furniture, apparel or cars- everything one can think of is being delivered at the doorsteps of the customer. This has led to the global last mile delivery market size balloon - In terms of revenue, it was worth $108 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $200 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.29%. Brands across the globe are digitizing and automating to optimize delivery routes and deliver in a smarter fashion.

LogiNext’s SaaS platform is the perfect fit for brands looking to reduce carbon footprint and deliver in a sustainable manner. The platform has tracked more than 12.5 billion location data points over the years and helps enterprises reduce the overall distance traveled for delivery by upto 15-20%. To take this a notch further, LogiNext has introduced eco-friendly routes on their driver app which means that brands have a choice to optimize for carbon impact, not just delivery costs and speed of delivery.

“There are numerous constraints taken into account while optimizing routes on the LogiNext platform. When optimizing for sustainability, there are some routes which may take longer time but because of less traffic, a vehicle would give a better mileage which means that distance traveled would be more but it’d be a more eco-friendly route. Brands using the LogiNext platform now have the capability to choose sustainability over anything else,” shares Mradul Khandelwal, Global VP of Sales and Alliances at LogiNext.

Some of the largest brands like KFC, BurgerKing, Starbucks, McDonald’s, UPS, SingaporePost use the LogiNext platform for B2B and B2C deliveries and this creates impact at scale. “We’re extremely proud of being able to create a positive impact by helping brands reduce GHG emissions along with making a business case for it. Using LogiNext, enterprises not only deliver better and smarter but also make the earth greener,” says Dhruvil Sanghvi, CEO of LogiNext.