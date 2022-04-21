Top Rail Execs Featured at NARS Annual Meeting May 9–11 in Kansas City

CHICAGO—April 21, 2022—The North American Rail Shippers Association (NARS) will host its annual meeting May 9–11, 2022 in Kansas City.

“We have a fantastic line-up of speakers,” said NARS President Bruce Mann. “We hope their presentations will spark some thoughtful discussions about how we can work together to achieve significant supply chain recovery.”

The agenda includes presentations from high-level executives from railroads, shippers, and industry experts such as:

• Keith Creel, President & CEO, CP

• Katie Farmer, President & CEO, BNSF

• Jim Foote, President & CEO, CSX

• Patrick Fuchs, Board Member, Surface Transportation Board

• Tony Hatch, ABH Consulting

• Eric Monger, Vice President, KBX Rail

• Eric Starks, Chairman & CEO, FTR

• Lorie Tekorius, President & CEO, The Greenbrier Companies

• Paul Titterton, President, North American Rail at GATX

• Jon Willis, Vice President & Senior Economist, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

There will be an Intermodal Panel featuring Tom Williams, GVP, BNSF and Darren Field, President, JB Hunt. Also, the NARS annual scholarships and awards will be presented.

The conference begins with a networking reception on Monday, May 9. There is a full day of sessions on Tuesday, with an after-hours program at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy, plus tours of the Negro Leagues Baseball Hall of Fame and the American Jazz Museum hosted by KCS. Sessions resume on Wednesday morning and the meeting adjourns at noon.

NARS Annual Meeting Details

Date

Monday–Wednesday, May 9–11, 2022

Location

Kansas City Marriott Downtown

200 West 12th Street

Kansas City, Missouri

Reservations online

Cost

$575; $595 after April 22

Registration

• Online conference information and registration

• Email: nars@railshippers.com

• Phone: 872-212-4134

About The North American Rail Shippers Association

The North American Rail Shippers Association (NARS) is comprised of a network of five regional North American associations including the Pacific Northwest Association of Rail Shippers (PNWARS), the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS), the Southwest Association of Rail Shippers (SWARS), the Northeast Association of Rail Shippers (NEARS), and the Southeast Association of Rail Shippers (SEARS). Headquartered in the Chicago area, NARS brings together representatives from this network of more than 7,000 members of the rail shipping and railroad community in an annual forum, which enables open discussion of rail transportation issues. For more information, please visit the NARS website at www.railshippers.com.