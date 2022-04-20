KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES RON UEBEL, MANAGER OF SOFTWARE PROJECTS

Ron joins KPI with 30+ years of experience in information and marketing technologies. His most recent role was as Director of Marketing, Technology, and DevOps for Response Technologies in Ohio where he managed application development testing using VS Code, Jenkins, GitHub, PHP, JSON, AWS, Azure, and others for embedded software applications.

Ron holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and Management from Northern Kentucky University. His IT and systems experience will aid KPI in providing efficient design and implementation solutions for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Ron as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.