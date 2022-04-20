Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES RON UEBEL, MANAGER OF SOFTWARE PROJECTS

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES RON UEBEL, MANAGER OF SOFTWARE PROJECTS
April 20, 2022
No Comments

Ron joins KPI with 30+ years of experience in information and marketing technologies. His most recent role was as Director of Marketing, Technology, and DevOps for Response Technologies in Ohio where he managed application development testing using VS Code, Jenkins, GitHub, PHP, JSON, AWS, Azure, and others for embedded software applications.

Ron holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and Management from Northern Kentucky University. His IT and systems experience will aid KPI in providing efficient design and implementation solutions for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Ron as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

https://kpisolutions.com/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Technology Supply Chain Services
KEYWORDS KPI Integrated Solutions
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing