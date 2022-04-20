Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES NICOLE SENTER, SUPPLY CHAIN DESIGN PROJECT MANAGER

April 20, 2022
Nicole joins KPI with 7+ years of experience in data analytics and project management. Her most recent role was as a Project Manager for BAE Systems in Pennsylvania where she specified goals, monitored resource allocation, and managed the schedule, budget, and staffing changes for multiple, simultaneous projects ranging in cost from $400,000 to $14,000,000.

Nicole holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics from York College of Pennsylvania. She also holds two Master of Science Degrees, one in Project Management and Operations and the other in Data Analytics, from Southern New Hampshire University. Her analytics and project management experience will aid KPI in providing efficient and customized supply chain solutions for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Nicole as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

