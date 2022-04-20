Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Joshua Wilson to Service Center Manager in Asheville, N.C.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (April 20, 2022) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Joshua Wilson has been promoted to service center manager in Asheville, North Carolina.

Wilson has more than eight years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Roanoke service center in Virginia as a management trainee. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including inbound and pickup and delivery supervisor, outbound supervisor, inbound and pickup and delivery operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Richmond, Virginia.

“Joshua is a perfect example of our company culture because of his commitment to serving others and building great relationships with his teammates,” said Kim Shore, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “It has been a pleasure to witness his personal and professional development since he began his career with Southeastern, and I know that his enthusiasm and skillset will play an integral role in driving success at the Asheville service center.”

Wilson, along with his wife, Jessica, and their son are excited to relocate to Asheville, North Carolina and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

