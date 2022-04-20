Overhaul Appoints David Warrick, Former Microsoft Supply Chain Veteran, as Executive Vice President,

AUSTIN, TX (April 20, 2022) — Overhaul, a software-based, supply-chain visibility, integrity, safety and security solution for the world’s leading brands, today announced the addition of David Warrick as Executive Vice President, Enterprise Division. In this role, Warrick will oversee growth and operational efficiency of the company’s Enterprise line of business, delivering solutions to shippers and logistics service providers worldwide.

“David brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to the Overhaul team. His pivotal roles working with a global leader like Microsoft will be instrumental as we continue to develop and grow,” said Barry Conlon, CEO and founder of Overhaul. “I know that David’s insights and direction will only propel our company forward.”

In his new role, Warrick will also be responsible for developing and implementing new business strategies and building on the vision for Overhaul’s Enterprise division. Warrick will draw from his own experience running highly complex, dynamic supply chains and collaborating with companies across the vertical spectrum on their respective digital transformation journeys.

Warrick joins Overhaul having spent the previous 23 years with Microsoft, most recently serving as General Manager Global Supply Chain and Supply Chain Technology Officer. During his time with Microsoft, his efforts were focused on implementing the latest in supply chain technologies, playing key roles in the release of every product since Windows 2000, including the rollout for the first Xbox gaming systems and the latest Surface laptops. Prior to this role, he held positions with Andersen Consulting and was a Project Engineer in the construction of the Hong Kong Airport. Warrick is a member of the Visibility Council as well as serving in an Advisory Board capacity for several other new supply chain technology companies.

“With its tremendous growth trajectory and customer-centric positioning, Overhaul is breaking boundaries in supply chain technology and I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with this team to drive the industry forward,” said Warrick. “Optimizing the supply chain is a core focus for all businesses to continue to thrive, and I look forward to being a part of Overhaul’s future growth and success.”

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overhaul is the industry’s first and only holistic, end-to-end solution that optimizes supply-chain visibility, integrity, and security for global enterprises. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Additionally, Overhaul’s logistics-experts team partners with each client to create a fully customized and comprehensive solution for the entire supply chain. As such, Overhaul has quickly grown to be a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb, Gordon Food Service, and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com and the Overhaul Blog, and follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.