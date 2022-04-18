Banyan Technology Recognized for Innovative Solutions to Supply Chain Challenges

CLEVELAND, OH (April 18, 2022) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight management software for real-time rating and scheduling for over-the-road (OTR) shipments, has been recognized as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 2022 by Inbound Logistics.

“We are honored to be recognized for our innovation and commitment to helping clients stay ahead of their unique supply chain challenges,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan Technology. “Enhancing our LIVE Connect™ platform would not be possible without insight from our valued clients and the dedication of our talented Banyan Team Members.”

Each year, Inbound Logistics selects 100 technology providers who offer solutions designed to solve business logistics managers’ transportation, logistics, and supply chain challenges, and whose customer successes are well-documented. This past year Banyan’s focus on product development led to the release of a full suite of visibility tools, reporting dashboards and an extended product offering and rating connections for First/Final Mile services.

“Our clients save more than 12% on their freight by utilizing the features within our platform,” said Smith. “Our mission is to continue to develop easy to implement, affordable solutions that help them remain successful in their shipping operations.”

Focusing on innovation and a commitment to service, Banyan continues to announce the release of several new products and features within the LIVE Connect platform to help 3PLs and Shippers manage LTL, Truckload, First/Final Mile, and Parcel shipping. Upcoming product releases include Multi-Mode, rating and managing all modes on one screen, load consolidation functionality and expanded Truckload capabilities, to name a few.

“Every April for the past 24 years, Inbound Logistics editors have selected 100 logistics technology companies that enable logistics and supply chain excellence. Banyan Technology was recognized by Inbound Logistics for leading the way in 2022 and positioning enterprises for the years ahead,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics magazine. “Banyan excels at providing solutions that drive supply chain excellence and answer IL readers' need for simplicity, ROI, and frictionless implementation. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor Banyan for continuing to offer our readers solutions that optimize logistics and supply chain excellence.”

Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Drawn from a pool of more than 300 companies, using questionnaires, phone calls, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way to efficiency for 2023. Editors seek to match readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers' needs for simplicity, flexible pricing, ROI, and frictionless implementation.

About Banyan Technology:

As North America's leading provider of freight management software for real-time rating and scheduling for over-the-road (OTR) shipments, Banyan Technology provides innovative, flexible solutions within our LIVE Connect™ platform for less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), First/Final Mile, and Parcel shipping. Our real-time intel, actionable insights, and instant access to information helps drive greater operational efficiencies and creates significant value for shippers, 3PLs, and supply chain partners. To learn more, visit www.banyantechnology.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.