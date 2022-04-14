Plus One Robotics Appoints Robert Nilsson as Chief Revenue Officer

April 14, 2022—San Antonio, TX— Plus One Robotics, the leader in vision-guided robotics technology and software for logistics, has announced the addition of industry veteran Robert Nilsson as Chief Revenue Officer. Robert brings a wealth of experience to the role, where he is responsible for commercial strategy and new business growth as the company scales its 3D and AI-powered robotic solutions for warehouses and distribution centers. Robert joins at a high-growth inflection point for the company which, driven by customer demand, recently opened additional facilities in Pittsburgh and The Netherlands

Prior to joining Plus One Robotics, Nilsson was the Vice President of Sales & Consulting for Swisslog where he was responsible for the go-to-market strategy and growth of integrated systems with Americas enterprise and global customers. He also served as the Chief Business Development Officer for Packsize International where he oversaw development of strategic partners, growth of the European business unit and expansion of global accounts. At Dematic, Robert was the Vice President and General Manager of Software as a Business in North America.

“Robert’s progressive career trajectory separates him from the pack. We are primed to leverage his deep experience as a strategist and revenue driver to accelerate our strong market position. His business acumen is matched equally with his empathy for our clients, so we are assured of continuing to deliver the best possible customer experience”, said Erik Nieves, CEO and Founder at Plus One Robotics

“Plus One is providing optimized solutions for the supply chain at a time when automation is beyond needed, but critical,” Nilsson said. “For companies looking to solve problems of volume surge and labor shortage, automation has become a C-suite imperative, and innovation a company-wide directive. Plus One’s technology delivers real world picking, sorting, and packing solutions that are reliable, flexible and scalable. The company’s reputation for customer focus is second to none in the industry, and I’m excited to join Plus One during this time of growth and expansion to help take the business to the next level globally.”

About Plus One Robotics, Inc.

Plus One Robotics was founded in 2016, with a mission to bring leading-edge 3D and AI vision to industrial robots, enabling hand-eye coordination for material handling in the warehouse. Founded by computer vision and robotics industry veterans, Plus One's novel approach to human/robot collaboration and supervised autonomy ensures fast, accurate, and scalable solutions, with one person able to manage many robots simultaneously. Plus One's customers include logistics and ecommerce leaders in the Fortune 100; the company is headquartered in San Antonio with offices in Boulder, Pittsburgh, and The Netherlands. Visit www.plusonerobotics.com for more information, and follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.