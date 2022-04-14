Toyota Material Handling Announces Merger of Equity Dealers ProLift, Toyota Material Handling Ohio

ProLift Toyota Material Handling and Toyota Material Handling Ohio (TMH Ohio) – two equity owned dealerships in Toyota’s industry-leading dealer network – formally merged into a single entity earlier this month. ProLift will absorb TMH Ohio’s three locations under their brand.

ProLift Toyota Material Handling is a leading industrial equipment provider in Indiana, Kentucky, and southern Ohio, and Toyota Material Handling Ohio operates in the same capacity in northern Ohio. This merger will allow for an even more consistent customer experience across all three states.

“We are very excited to add northern Ohio to our Toyota territory,” said Chris Frazee, ProLift Toyota Material Handling President. “While our footprint has grown, our customers will work with the same great people who will continue to provide outstanding support. Additional products and services will add value to our customers, making them even more competitive in their unique industry.”

ProLift has represented the Toyota brand since 1983, and TMH Ohio had represented Toyota since 1978. With this merger, ProLift Toyota Material Handling will now have a team of over 600 employees and 11 locations across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

“This is an exciting announcement for our companies and for our customers,” said Anne Ewing, Toyota Material Handling Director of Dealer Development. “ProLift and TMH Ohio have been successful Toyota dealers for nearly 40 years, and we look forward to seeing them come together to best serve our valued customers in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.”