Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES BRENDAN BUCKLEY, PROJECT ESTIMATOR

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES BRENDAN BUCKLEY, PROJECT ESTIMATOR
April 12, 2022
No Comments

Brendan joins KPI with 5+ years of experience in sales and mechanical engineering. His most recent role was as a Sales Engineer for Airports and Parcel for Vanderlande Industries in Georgia where he aided in bidding and support for several airport baggage and parcel handling system projects ranging from $5M to $100M within the North American region.

Brendan holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Georgia College of Engineering. His mechanical engineering experience will aid KPI in providing cost-effective design and implementation solutions for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Brendan as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

https://kpisolutions.com/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Technology Supply Chain Services
KEYWORDS KPI Integrated Solutions
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing