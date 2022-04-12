KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES BRENDAN BUCKLEY, PROJECT ESTIMATOR

Brendan joins KPI with 5+ years of experience in sales and mechanical engineering. His most recent role was as a Sales Engineer for Airports and Parcel for Vanderlande Industries in Georgia where he aided in bidding and support for several airport baggage and parcel handling system projects ranging from $5M to $100M within the North American region.

Brendan holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Georgia College of Engineering. His mechanical engineering experience will aid KPI in providing cost-effective design and implementation solutions for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Brendan as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.