KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES VICTORIA BENDER, CONSULTANT

April 12, 2022
Victoria joins KPI with 4+ years of experience in operations and data analysis. Her most recent role was as Senior Solutions Data Analyst for Grey Orange in Georgia where she globally trained solution design engineers on current data analytics methods and software, analyzed customers’ ecommerce data to size automation solutions, and provided insights into customer operations for goods to persons operations.

Victoria holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Auburn University in Alabama. Her operations and data analysis experience will aid KPI in providing custom design and implementation solutions for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Victoria as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

