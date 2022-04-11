DAYTON FREIGHT MOVES SOUTH BEND SERVICE CENTER TO BRAND NEW STATE OF THE ART FACILITY

Located four miles north of the old Service Center, this state-of-the-art build sits on 30 acres with 88 doors and an 80-foot wide dock. Additional features include, dock seals, a snow scraper, a Shop and plenty of trailer and employee parking. Behind the 88 doors and exclusive to South Bend is a 12,000 sq. ft. warehouse space with a 24 ft. high clearance. This is new to Dayton Freight and they are eager to see how it will be utilized in the future. This growth increases their capacity and allows them to offer faster and more consistent LTL transportation services.

South Bend Service Center Manager Jason Kwiecinski said, “Our team is excited to operate out of this new facility. The additional space alone will help us provide more efficient service to our customers and we’re looking forward to the continued growth and success of South Bend!”

South Bend Service Center

2500 Aeroplex Dr.

Elkhart IN 46514

Local Number: 574.523.1636

Toll Free Number: 800.860.9870

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 6,800+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

###