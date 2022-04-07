Verst Logistics to open second major fulfillment site

Verst Logistics, the Northern Kentucky region’s second-largest logistics company, has signed a long-term lease for 394,000 s.f. of space at the Runway Logistics Center building at 2497 Wright Blvd. in Hebron, Ky. This class A warehouse is adjacent to the CVG airport, which is ideally located, specifically for e-commerce fulfillment and will bring about 250 new jobs to Northern Kentucky.

Many analysts agree a surge in warehousing demand for e-commerce fulfillment could result in 330 million additional s.f. needed in the U.S. alone, Verst said in its website news blog. Vacancy rates are extremely low and speculative building is having a tough time keeping up with demand.

The fulfillment center will be equipped with Locus robots and an automated package sortation system.

The new Verst facility in Hebron is located near four major shipping hubs, allowing customers the ability to ship to 85% of the U.S. population in two days. This will be Verst’s second fulfillment site in Northern Kentucky, and it will be equipped with Locus robots and an automated package sortation system. Verst invests in scalable and industry-leading automation to accommodate large peak volume surges and same-day shipping, along with improved accuracy and productivity at their sites.

Verst has been family-owned and operated since 1966 and continues to rapidly expand. In 2021, Verst leased or renewed leases on five buildings totaling 1 million sq. ft. This incremental square footage, along with the newest 394,000 addition, brings Verst’s footprint to 7.6 million s.f. throughout the United States.

“We are excited about this latest expansion, and our company’s accelerated growth in the e-commerce fulfillment segment of the 3PL industry,” said Paul Verst, chairman and CEO of Verst Logistics.

The new state-of-the-art warehousing and fulfillment center will position Verst to continue being a leader in logistics and the supply chain industry, the company said.