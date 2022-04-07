Deutsche Post DHL Group and ABB to partner on carbon reduction goals

Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL), a leading global brand in the logistics industry, has joined ABB’s Energy Efficiency Movement to reinforce its commitment in reducing its carbon footprint. This is an important step in DPDHL’s initiative to lead the logistics industry towards a greener and more sustainable future, with a commitment to invest €7 billion (or $7.64 billion) by 2030 to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

Launched in March 2021 by ABB, the #energyefficiencymovement is a multi-stakeholder initiative to raise awareness and initiate action to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions to combat climate change. Companies are invited to join the movement and make a public pledge as a way of inspiring others to take action.

The two companies have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support each other’s in the execution of their own sustainability strategies. DPDHL and ABB will cooperate on projects to reduce ABB’s carbon footprint in its logistics facilities as well as the transportation of goods. The two companies will also work together to help make DPDHL logistics and office facilities more energy efficient, with a primary focus on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems where high efficiency electric motors and variable speed drives can achieve major reductions in energy use.

“A commitment to sustainability is an integral part of our strategy and a key element of DPDHL’s mission. Joining the Energy Efficiency Movement further fosters a dialogue with like-minded companies with the shared goal of making the world greener, and we are more than happy to be a part of this platform,” said Tim Scharwath, CEO of Global Forward-ing, Freight. “Additionally, our partnership with ABB will further push the shared green agenda by engaging together in innovative solutions to reach net zero emissions.”



“We welcome DPDHL to the movement and appreciate their public commitment,” said Tarak Mehta, President of ABB Motion. “We also look forward to partnering with them on projects that will help us both adopt technologies that are critical to achieving a low carbon future.”

As part of its sustainability strategy 2030, ABB has set for itself the ambitious target of helping customers to reduce their annual CO2 emissions by more than 100 megatons by 2030. This is equivalent to the annual emissions of 30 million combustion-engine cars. In its own operations, ABB will lead by example by achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

Find additional information and join the Energy Efficiency Movement at https://join.energyefficiencymovement.com/