VARGO® Promotes Call to Software Sales Architect

HILLIARD, Ohio (April 5, 2022) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, has promoted Rebecca Call to software sales architect.

Call is being promoted from her current position of solution delivery manager. In her new role as software sales architect, she will work with clients on new software sales and enhancement opportunities, while also preparing upfront software design specifications work for development and project execution. She will also be part exploring new equipment technologies, investigating business cases and integration points for future use with clients.

She has a wealth of knowledge of VARGO®’s COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), a Warehouse Execution System, that works in real time to organize, sequence and synchronize all warehouse resources — people, processes and equipment. COFE® is a waveless WES that enables continuous flow picking to minimize order cycle times, maximize efficiency and eliminate waves and buffers.

“Rebecca excels in front of the customer and is extremely knowledgeable about our capabilities,” said Bart Cera, president and COO. “This new role is perfect for her and great for our company to harness her impressive talents to continue to develop relationships with new clients .”

Call received her Bachelor of Science degree from Utah Valley University. She has enjoyed serving in multiple community service areas as a member of boards, chambers and commissions, including as chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Dublin.

Call lives with her husband and two children in Dublin (ZIP Code 43017).

About VARGO®

VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers on the forefront of waveless and continuous e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solutions. For over five decades, VARGO® has worked with manufacturers, distributors and leading retailers — including numerous e-commerce providers and 3PL’s — to improve their e-commerce fulfillment and material handling systems, increase processing capacities and reduce order cycle times. VARGO® uses its proven, pull-based methodologies to create intelligent solutions for fulfillment centers and leads the industry by integrating robotics and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) into solutions. VARGO® is the only company that offers COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), the software that does for fulfillment what Lean did for manufacturing. For more information, visit www.vargosolutions.com.

—###—

VARGO Contact: PR Contact:

Bart Cera, President, VARGO® Jocelyn Wells, GREENCREST

614.319.5842 phone 614.885.7921 phone

bcera@vargomail.com jwells@greencrest.com