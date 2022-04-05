RLS Logistics Announces New Frozen Food Order Fulfillment Center in Kansas City

(Newfield, New Jersey – April 5, 2022) – RLS Logistics, a leading cold chain solutions provider, announced a new frozen food order fulfillment center in Kansas City, Kansas opening in April 2022.

"We look forward to entering the Midwest region and expanding our fulfillment operations to a fourth location," said Michael Fischer, Director of Operations, Warehouse Group, RLS Logistics. "With the new facility, we can now reach 31% of consumers in one day ground shipping and 98% in two days."

In 2021, the United States' online grocery eCommerce sales reached $79.2 billion, rising 103% year over year, according to FreightWaves. Furthermore, the research forecasts that sales will nearly double within the next three years. The demand for grocery delivery has only grown since the beginning of the pandemic, with no signs of slowing down.

RLS' Kansas City frozen food order fulfillment center will service frozen food shippers who outsource their eCommerce business to ship products directly to consumers' homes. Additionally, with RLS' business intelligent customer platform, anello®, customers can easily access their inventory, run reports, and create dashboards important to their KPIs.

"In today's logistics industry, technology is no longer a nice value proposition. Instead, it is a must have as a 3PL company. Luckily for RLS, we have one of the strongest data driven platforms for our customers," said Janine Dunlap, Business Development of Fulfillment and Cold Storage, RLS Logistics. "With RLS, all the analytics are in one place, and you're dealing with one accountable team."

"I look forward to offering this additional eCommerce fulfillment center to support our customers' direct to consumer business growth," continued Dunlap.

RLS is hosting a hiring event on April 11, 7:00 am – 11:00 am and 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm, and on April 12, 7:00 am – 12:00 pm, seeking to fill warehouse line team members and forklift driver positions. The event will be held at the new eCommerce fulfillment center in Kansas City: 1601 Fairfax Trafficway, Kansas City, KS 66115. To schedule an appointment for the hiring event, click here.

Connect with the RLS Logistics Business Development team today to discover more about RLS Logistics' new Kansas City eCommerce fulfillment center.

ABOUT RLS LOGISTICS: Headquartered in Newfield, NJ, RLS Logistics is a family-owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in value-added cold chain solutions, including LTL and FTL transportation, cold storage warehousing, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. Founded in 1968, the company has been owned and managed by the Leo family for over 50 years and has grown into a leading integrated cold chain 3PL. For more information, visit https://www.rlslogistics.com/.

