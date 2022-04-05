Realterm Leases Newly Renovated Final Mile Facility in the Netherlands

Realterm announces it has leased its 9,109-square-meter final mile warehouse at Hoofdveste 12 in Houten (Utrecht), NL.

Realterm acquired the property in 2020 and initiated extensive capital improvements to enhance the property’s functionality. The upgrades include:

 the addition of 10 loading positions, bringing the total number of loading positions to 23;

 a new concrete loading area; and

 the demolition of a 440-square-meter addition to allow for more efficient circumnavigation around the property and access to the new doors.

“This property is in a sought after final-mile industrial market with limited available space,” said Leonie Kierkels, Director of Asset Management, Realterm. “Its location, in the heart of the regional motorway networks, ample loading positions and excess van and truck parking make it highly desirable to tenants.”

Located in Houten, a strong and well-established area of Utrecht close to the city center, the property has immediate access to the A27 and A12 motorways providing easy transport to Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Eindhoven. Schiphol Airport is 54.4 kilometers away and Eindhoven Airport is 79 kilometers away.

“Hoofdveste 12 is a best-in-class cross-dock facility with excellent functionality for final mile and transload operations," said Balazs Lados, Managing Director and Fund Manager, Realterm. “The property will be occupied by a global logistics company who were also attracted by Realterm sustainability features including a roof-top solar array, LED lighting and electric vehicle charging points”

Highlights of the property include:

• Square meters: 9,109 m2

• Land area: 19,275 m2

• Loading positions: 23

• Access: A27 and A12 motorways

Photos of the properties can be found here and credited to Realterm.

About Realterm

Realterm executes private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $10 billion in assets through five transportation logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow-through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Indospace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.