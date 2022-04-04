OMNI Environmental Solutions Selects EROAD as Electronic Logging Device Solution

PORTLAND, ORE. – APRIL 4, 2022 – EROAD, a leading global transportation technology services company, today announced a new partnership with OMNI Environmental Solutions, a provider of diverse drilling, completion, and production-related environmental solutions to oil and gas operators. When seeking a new electronic logging device (ELD) provider, OMNI’s evaluation criteria was based on improved tracking and reporting, reliable connectivity, and durability to withstand harsh environments - all of which EROAD’s solutions addressed.

For more than 30 years, OMNI Environmental Solutions has provided safe, cost-effective waste, water, cleaning, disposal, and ancillary solutions to oil and gas operators in the prolific U.S. oil and gas market. Seeking a solution that accurately tracks and reports Electronic Record of Duty Status (eRODS) and employee timesheets, OMNI Environmental Solutions needed a partner that relieves driver frustration with improved reliability through proven technology that could handle harsh environments in oil and gas production.

“Improving our operational efficiencies while providing our employees, customers, and community with a safe working environment has always been a priority, but our prior solution was not optimized for this,” said Mary Dartez, at Omni Environmental Solutions. “While looking at EROAD, we were impressed with the quality of customer support and the technical features of solutions. Issues can arise very quickly in the oil and gas industry, but knowing we are supported by a provider that prioritizes safety just as much as we do, it was a no-brainer.”

EROAD knows what is needed to ensure the safety of the fleet and its drivers, whether it’s on the highway, off-road, or at a well site. EROAD’s solutions boost safety, achieve FMCSA compliance, simplify tax reporting, and drive better operations.

“The oil and gas industry can be a dangerous business, largely due to the fact truckers are hauling oil, fuel, other gasses, and hazardous waste, all of which are flammable. We now provide OMNI Environmental Solutions with a solution that ultimately increases the safety of its employees,” said Steven Newman, CEO. “We’re committed to providing OMNI - and all our customers - solutions that help their businesses operate efficiently and profitably, while also keeping safety top of mind.”

To learn more about EROAD’s solutions, visit https://www.eroad.com/.

About EROAD

EROAD believes every community deserves safer roads that can be sustainably funded. We develop technology solutions that help commercial fleets stay in compliance, improve safety and reduce the risk and operational costs of driving. We create applications that improve visibility into operations, reduce paperwork and help businesses operate efficiently and profitably. And we provide aggregated and anonymized data and analytics to government agencies, universities and others who fund, maintain and develop our road infrastructure. EROAD (ERD) is dual-listed on the ASX and NZX, and employs almost 300 staff located across New Zealand, Australia and North America. To learn more about EROAD, visit http://www.eroad.com.



About OMNI Environmental Solutions

OMNI Environmental Solutions provides diverse drilling, completion and production-related environmental solutions to oil and gas operators in prolific U.S. oil and gas plays. Our portfolio of specialized Operating Brands deliver integrated product and service offerings spanning all phases of a well's life cycle; onshore and offshore, including: environmental products and equipment; environmental treatment and cleaning; environmental transportation; environmental processing, recycling and disposal; and well intervention services. Our employees are skilled professionals who take pride in using their expertise and training to solve customer’s greatest challenges. Learn more at omnienvironmentalsolutions.com.