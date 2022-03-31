Consolidated Chassis Management Celebrates 15th Year Anniversary

Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM), a leading cooperative chassis pool provider, is commemorating its 15th anniversary of providing highly efficient interoperable chassis provisioning solutions. Consistently evolving to respond to the ever-changing needs of the marketplace, CCM uses its unique combination of industry management expertise, best-in-class offerings and a state-of-the-art technology platform to simplify chassis provisioning and support supply chain fluidity.

Introduced by the Ocean Carrier Equipment Management Association (OCEMA) to address industry needs for efficiency chassis provisioning, CCM has grown to a fleet of 90,000 chassis with interoperable pools in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Charlotte, Denver, Huntsville, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Memphis, Nashville, Salt Lake City, Savannah, St. Louis, Tampa and Wilmington at nearly 300 locations.

Combining its world-class workforce with its Consolidated Intermodal Technologies (CIT) platform, CCM provides a uniquely customer-focused unified chassis provisioning management system that focuses on the following:

• Fully interoperable fleet management that drives maximum efficiency.

• Innovation by leveraging novel technology, solutions and services.

• Unified management for objective business execution and decision-making.

• Service quality with safety and reliability best practices.

• Availability to have the right chassis at the right time and place.

• Flexibility to provide asset across a wide network of operating facilities.

• Operational efficiency that enables consistent process execution across the network.

• Environmental sustainability to achieve carbon footprint reductions.

“CCM’s focus has always been to offer the most efficient interoperable chassis provisioning solution in the marketplace. CCM is committed to evolving with the supply chain and expanding our offerings as we continue to offer pioneering chassis provisioning solutions that enable unmatched reliability and efficiency,” said Mike Wilson, Chief Executive Office at CCM. “By growing and evolving, we have been able to offer a wide variety of chassis provisioning models that support our goal of putting supply chain fluidity first.”

Maximizing Availability, Utilization and Value

Throughout the last 15 years, CCM’s mission has always been to provide highly efficient interoperable chassis provisioning and fleet management solutions. CCM offers a variety of chassis provisioning solutions based on the dynamics of the market, including an interoperable chassis pool model as well as the recently announced single provider pool that is being developed for the South Atlantic Chassis Pool.

CCM’s interoperable pools provide its membership (i.e., ocean carriers, leasing companies, motor carriers, shippers and other entities) with substantial benefits of flexibility, efficiency and resources. Some examples of efficiencies include terminals reclaiming scarce acreage by reducing chassis storage footprint, motor carriers transiting a terminal more quickly and ocean carriers benefitting from a more consistent and reliable equipment supply.

CCM’s chassis pool network enables customers to maximize availability, utilization, and value as well as minimize redundancy, congestion and waste. CCM also offers cost-saving opportunities by reducing combined inventory levels, offering maintenance and repair (M&R) economies of scale as well as decreasing repo expenses.

“Our unrelenting focus on collaboration throughout the years as well as holding our vendors and partners to the highest standards to ensure best practices are followed at every step. By creating a high-quality and reliable chassis pool network for our members, CCM enables supply fluidity -- each and every single day,” added Wilson.

100 Millionth Gate Move Milestone

CCM recently marked its 100 millionth gate move of shipments across the country. This achievement has been possible, in fact, by leveraging an advanced technology solution powered by Consolidated Intermodal Technologies (CIT). Developed in 2010, CIT’s solutions are founded upon a highly configurable software platform designed to address the unique needs of supply chain organizations enabling seamless integration and improved business operational efficiencies.

"From the onset, CCM was founded on the idea that leveraging pooling resources and technology enables enhanced efficiency by providing access to the best tools, resources and the most insightful experts in the business," added Wilson. " As we continue to make significant investments in our equipment, services and people, these strengths have set us apart and allow us to offer best-in-class chassis provisioning solutions to the market.”

Additionally, CCM’s pledge to innovation and sustainability has allowed the company to continuously serve its customers in new and better ways. In fact, CCM was recently bestowed with the 2021 Green Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine - a distinguished honor for the second year in a row.

“Although the industry has transformed dramatically over these past 15 years, CCM’s key values remain unchanged: a strong customer focus, an unwavering commitment to best practices, and a relentless dedication to supply chain fluidity. This is all predicated upon a collaborative and innovative spirit, which is at the heart of everything we do – past, present and future," said Wilson.