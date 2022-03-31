Realterm’s O’Hare Air Cargo Facility Building 837 Recognized as Finalist for 2022 BREEAM Award

Realterm announces that its air cargo facility Aero Chicago Building 837 at O'Hare International Airport (ORD ) was one of 15 finalists in the “Your BREEAM” category for a 2022 BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) Award.

BREEAM is the world’s leading sustainability assessment method for master planning projects, infrastructure and buildings. It recognizes and reflects the value in higher performing assets across the built environment lifecycle, from new construction to in-use and refurbishment.

BREEAM Awards are presented to projects and organizations that have significantly contributed to sustainable design, development, and management during an annual conference.

“Industrial buildings are typically high-level users of water and energy, generate emissions and fumes, and operate 24 hours a days, seven days a week,” said Kelly Fleming, Vice President of Corporate Sustainability & Operations, Realterm. “Realterm recognizes the importance of Environmental, Social, Governance and Resilience (ESG+R) factors in our daily processes and decisions. By evaluating and accounting for ESG+R we enhance our real estate portfolio, making us an employer and landlord of choice, and a good corporate citizen. We appreciate the opportunities the BREEAM organization provides and are honored to have been recognized as a finalist.”

BREEAM measures sustainable value in a series of categories, ranging from energy to ecology. Each of these categories addresses the most influential factors, including low impact design and carbon emissions reduction; design durability and resilience; adaption to climate change; and ecological value and biodiversity protection, energy, health & wellbeing, innovation, land use, materials, management, pollution, transportation, waste and water. Assessments are completed through an independent third-party certification and the award finalists and winners were decided by an independent judging panel.

Aero Chicago Building 837 received an overall score of 47.4 percent, a good rating, placing it in the top 15 of all buildings in the “Your BREEAM” category. The building features LED lighting, occupancy sensors, as well as high efficiency plumbing fixtures such as 1.28 GPF water closets and pint urinals. The overall score was calculated by evaluating and scoring a series of subcategories including:

• Transport: Focuses on the reduction of congestion and CO2 emission through access to sustainable transportation options. Building 837 is located within 0.1 miles of a transit stop and a convenience store and also features numerous bike racks throughout the property.

• Land Use and Ecology: Encourages sustainable land use and long-term biodiversity for a building’s site. Building 837 features a green roof and serves to reduce the heat island effect as well as filter air pollution particulates. Permeable surfaces are located around the building to reduce rainwater runoff.

A photo of the facility can be found here and credited to Realterm.

