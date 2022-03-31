3Gtms Announces its Sponsorship of the TIA 2022 Capital Ideas Conference and Exhibition

Shelton, Connecticut (Mar. 29, 2022) -- 3Gtms announces its participation as a Silver Sponsor of TIA 2022 Capital Ideas Conference and Exhibition, held at Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina April 6-9, 2022. During the conference, 3Gtms will showcase its 3G TMS for 3PLs. The company also joins a list of notable presenters for two educational learning lab breakout sessions, hosted by Co-Founder and Vice President of 3Gtms Corporate Development, JP Wiggins:

“The Great Digital Disruption: What Does Digital Mean for Brokers?”, held Thursday, April 7 from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. PT. This session will dive into what “digital” means in transportation brokerage, as well as how brokers can use technology to decrease inefficiencies and allow human resources to focus on building relationships with carriers and shippers.

“Proven Ways to Expand Beyond Classic Brokerage,” held Friday, April 8 from 3:30 to 4 p.m. PT. This session discusses proven methods for growing beyond classic brokerage and tips for identifying the proper business expansion strategies.

“In this day and age where disruptions have become sort of an operating normalcy, it’s crucial for brokers to be prepared in advance with the proper TMS solutions to help combat the issues that almost certainly await,” said Wiggins. “The opportunity to get out in front of whatever challenges may arise will free up workforces to perform key relationship management duties and ultimately, expand.”

At booth 402, 3Gtms will offer product demonstrations of the 3G TMS for 3PLs. The 3Gtms software is an all-in-one platform for 3PLs to deliver superior customer satisfaction in their managed transportation services or freight brokerage services. Managed transportation service providers will stand out from the competition by quickly building and executing feasible load plans using powerful algorithms for multi-modal FTL/LTL/parcel/intermodal, consolidation, continuous pool points, and more.

Freight brokerage services can deliver high-speed customer support using tools like the 3Gtms load management workspace to quickly match loads to carriers, price competitively, and reliably track complete shipping execution. Product demonstrations and an opportunity to enter The Great Gas Giveaway will take place during exhibition hours at booth 402 on Thursday, April 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. PT and Friday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. PT.

“3G is excited to return to the TIA Capital Ideas Conference in April,” said 3Gtms’ CEO, Paul Brady. “With market disruption comes opportunity, and as we shift and adapt to manage increasing demands, there is huge potential for Brokers and 3PLs to adopt innovative TMS technology to transform their business through improved capacity, rates, and efficiency.”