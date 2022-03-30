PECO Pallet Upgrades Technology Platform with MercuryGate EzVision

ITASCA, IL – March 30, 2022 - PECO Pallet, Inc., one of North America’s largest providers of pooled rental pallets to the beverage, grocery, and consumer products industries, announced today it has deployed MercuryGate EzVision in a major upgrade of its transportation planning and execution software platform.

The successful conversion marked the conclusion of a strategic initiative to upgrade PECO’s operations with best-in-class transportation management capabilities, noted Mike Greene, senior vice president of transportation and supply chain for PECO.

“We had been using an earlier version of MercuryGate’s TMS software for some time,” he explained. “Converting to EzVision allowed us to port over all existing data while also reengineering internal processes to take advantage of more advanced functionality. It’s moved us to an integrated order-to-cash system that will make us more efficient, cost effective and responsive to both our carrier partners and end-user pallet customers.”

Greene cited several benefits PECO expects to gain from the upgraded platform, including:

• Enhanced transportation cost controls and route guide management; streamlined planner workflow leading to increased productivity and asset utilization

• More agile, responsive customer service through real-time visibility to loads and their status

• Integrated, simplified, and automated freight audit and pay processes, reducing errors and speeding payment to carriers

• Extensive analytics and reporting functions benefiting overall management of transportation resources while identifying improvement opportunities

• Better performance, reliability, and flexibility from a modern, supported SaaS-based technology platform.



Greene noted as well that the broader capabilities of the new platform enabled the company to consolidate multiple planning and back-office functions into one system, eliminating re-keying of data and work in duplicate systems.

“We collaborated closely with MercuryGate to configure our TMS to better match how pallets flow through our system and give us more accurate visibility into and control over that flow. Ultimately, we are more efficient and responsive to the customer,” he said.

Pallets are the primary platform on which businesses stack, secure and ship products of all types in trucks, intermodal rail containers and other conveyance vehicles. PECO’s network deploys the second largest rental pallet inventory in North America serving the nation’s big-box retailers, home improvement stores, consumer products companies, grocers, and tens of thousands of local and regional distributors.

PECO manages an inventory pool of some 22 million of its signature red, high-quality block pallets deployed among some 90 pallet management locations in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The company works with nearly 100 independent truckload carriers to fulfill and deliver pallet orders to manufacturers, as well as recovery and return of pallets from retailers and distributors to its depots.

About PECO Pallet, Inc. – Itasca, IL-based PECO Pallet is the North American leader in pallet rental services and provides millions of its signature red block pallets to major grocery and consumer goods manufacturers in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. PECO Pallet’s tremendous growth over the last 25 years reflects the company’s commitment to quality and service. Customers using PECO’s superior pallets experience less product damage, greater efficiency, improved safety, and significant cost savings. For more information about PECO Pallet, please visit www.pecopallet.com.

