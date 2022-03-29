FreightIQ’s Lance Healy to Speak at TIA on Dynamic Freight Pricing

Dallas, TX, and Cleveland, OH —March 28, 2022— FreightIQ, a dynamic freight pricing solution, announces that Lance Healy, VP of LTL Innovations, is speaking at the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) Conference that takes place in San Diego, April 6-9, 2022. Lance is speaking on a panel called “Dynamic Pricing Strategies for the LTL Sector.” He and others on the panel will discuss the advantages and challenges of the new freight pricing strategies and provide insights on effectively engaging with carriers on dynamic pricing and visibility of the future evolutions coming soon.

“In the LTL market, more and more carriers are moving from static contracts to dynamic pricing models to improve operating margins,” says Lance Healy, VP of LTL Innovations at HaulSuite. "New technology exists that helps carriers proactively influence what freight enters their networks, when and from whom to drive meaningful change and improved performance for their networks. This technology helps carriers make more accurate and faster pricing decisions.”

FreightIQ, a division of HaulSuite by Optym, is LTL’s first truly intelligent pricing optimization technology. With decades of experience, proprietary analysis and algorithms, and advanced technical expertise, FreightIQ helps carriers achieve better outcomes. FreightIQ is more than simple rate optimization – it’s an AI-enabled revenue management tool that helps LTL carriers design and adjust rates rapidly. It connects, aggregates, and evaluates multiple data sources in one place for better operational visibility, faster decision, and improved overall rate performance.

Lance Healy has 25 years of experience in the LTL industry as a serial entrepreneur and technology innovator. Lance pioneered LTL carrier connectivity through APIs in 2001 and led Banyan Technology as its co-founder and chief innovation officer. He recently joined Optym’s HaulSuite team to lead the Freight IQ initiative. In this role, Lance focuses on working closely with LTL professionals to drive new efficiency through smarter technologies.

"Dynamic Pricing Strategies for the LTL Sector" occurs at 10:00 AM PT, April 8, 2022, in the Marriott Grand Ballroom 4.

The TIA 2022 Capital Ideas Conference & Exhibition brings North America's top freight brokers and 3PLs to San Diego for four days of networking, education, vendor booths, and receptions. TIA is the premier organization for third-party logistics professionals in North America and abroad. Transportation intermediaries or third-party logistics companies (3PL) act as facilitators to arrange goods' efficient and economical movement, serving tens of thousands of shippers and carriers.

