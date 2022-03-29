Freight Brokers Improve Carrier Relations, Raise Reutilization, & Save Time w/3PL Systems

Freight Brokers Improve Carrier Relations, Raise Reutilization, and Save Time with 3PL Systems Integration with Parade



San Francisco, CA — March 29, 2022 — Parade, the leader in software for freight brokers that helps drive digital transformation, announces integrating its capacity management solution with the BrokerWare TMS software from 3PL Systems. Together, these logistics software providers help freight brokers digitize operations, deliver on customer expectations, and further digital transformation initiatives of their customers.



"Our TMS customers are interested in using Parade to re-utilize carriers," said Jeremy Thone, director of marketing for 3PL Systems Inc. “Carrier re-utilization can save hundreds of hours of work for our freight broker customer’s staff. When there are similar loads, our TMS gets these rated and booked on a single carrier via Parade’s ability to help us re-use carriers.”



"With the reliable carriers identified by Parade, freight brokers quickly re-utilize those carriers and book load with one click," said Anthony Sutardja, CEO and co-founder of Parade. "Parade’s functionality put brokers’ data to use in ways that streamline operations, save time, and enable quick digital transactions. Our integration with BrokerWare helps book more loads, faster, and at lower cost—this integration is a win for freight brokerages."



Re-utilization of carriers is more efficient for the freight brokerage and helps improve their relationship with those carriers. Parade uses the BrokerWare TMS load history to help brokers build rich carrier profiles to find the best carriers for a lane; brokers can add these quality carriers to their preferred carrier list. Better carrier profiles let brokers personalize a list of loads available to each carrier, saving the carrier time and effort. Carriers can easily find and book a load they like. The integration sends the load information back to the TMS. When it’s easy to re-use carriers, and both the brokerage and carrier are happy to work together, a deeper business relationship grows.

About 3PL Systems

BrokerWare™ by 3PL Systems has the functionality of more expensive and established programs at a fraction of the price. We support customers from new and growing brokers to larger and more established companies. 3PL Systems is proud of the usefulness of our software, responsiveness to customers’ needs, consistent upgrades and new functionality, and making customers more profitable.

BrokerWare™ simplifies freight brokerage tasks while creating a positive user experience for both the broker and their customers. BrokerWare™ easily and intuitively manages LTL, TL, Intermodal, and other types of shipments. Brokers find it simple to generate quotes, book shipments, dispatch shipments, invoice, document correspondence, and create customizable reports. The software integrates well with the latest technology stacks and more than 50 LTL carriers’ operational platforms. The alliance partnerships with the largest software providers in our industry keep brokers extremely well connected. Find us at 3plsystems.com.

About Parade



Parade is the leader in software for freight brokers, offering truckload capacity management that drives carrier access and digital transformation. Reimagine freight brokerage operations through transformational software workflows, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Parade partner ecosystem. Manage relationships efficiently, increase truckload capacity, and re-utilize carriers to find the right truck at the best price at the right time. Brokers and 3PLs grow profits by booking more loads, increasing operational efficiencies, and boosting productivity. Visit us online at Parade.ai.