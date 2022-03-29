Transfix Launches New Brand Identity and Positioning

Transfix, Inc. ("Transfix"), the Intelligent Freight Platform™, today announced an updated brand identity and positioning reflecting the company's leadership and momentum in the digital freight sector.

The rebrand comes at a pivotal moment in supply chain history, and articulates the company's dedication to bringing its tech-enabled, data-powered insights and passionate experts, to empower shippers and carriers to make smarter, more efficient, and more profitable decisions at every point in the supply chain – and the drive to enable real change and impact.

Transfix's new brand platform - Performance. Driven. - represents the company's accomplishments and continued quest to enable all partners within the ecosystem to drive strategic, efficient, and resilient supply chain performance at scale. Powering the positioning is the Transfix Intelligent Freight Platform™, the company's proprietary platform bringing together comprehensive and advanced data modeling, machine-learning algorithms, intuitive software, and best-in-class freight experts.

The updated visual identity reflects Transfix's data-driven approach, and use of AI technology to lead in logistics, all represented through versatile iterations of data lines and industry-related patterns, imagery, color, and typography. The new logo typeface, paired with the logomark, are designed for an immersive, futuristic look that symbolizes consistent forward movement. The strong, steel logo mark comprises a few industry-related elements: a "T" and an "F" to portray Transfix, an upward-facing arrow, a truck, and stacked shipping containers.

The company's updated messaging strategy works in tandem with the visuals to create an experience and tone of empathy, clarity, and humility. Introduced via the company's relaunched website - transfix.io - the updated positioning and visual identity support the company's vision for a world where goods move seamlessly, sustainably, and with trust.

"Our new brand identity reflects our core traits and strengths, our differentiation in the market, and our bold vision for the future," said Rachel Meranus, Chief Marketing Officer, Transfix. "A pioneering model, Transfix's digital freight platform has powered the company's success to date. And, as we look to the future, we're accelerating the use of cutting-edge applications of data to enable organizations to make smarter, more impactful decisions, with the people to support shippers and carriers, and intuitive, modern software to drive operational efficiency - all through this powerful platform."

"We saw a clear opportunity to bring forward this exceptional mission to drive performance for our partners, underpinned by the best service, combined with our experience and tenacity, our personal relationships, our purpose, and our continued innovation. Our new brand identity is designed to showcase our evolution, and to give us the additional emotional edge to separate ourselves from competitors," she added.

The company's leading efforts in the new era of freight and logistics are also highlighted in Transfix's recently released Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report which features its path to create a sustainable, diverse, and socially accountable transportation ecosystem and is represented in the company's new brand platform.

As announced on September 21, 2021, Transfix has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with G Squared Ascend I Inc. ("G Squared Ascend I") (NYSE: GSQD), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of G Squared, that is expected to result in Transfix becoming a publicly listed company. Completion of the business combination is subject to customary closing conditions.