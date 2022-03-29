Modex 2022: Made4net’s all-in-one platform manages end-to-end supply chain

Software company Made4net has introduced its SCExpert platform—an all-in-one suite of warehouse, transportation, labor, and yard management solutions that can be individually deployed or combined as an end-to-end supply chain execution package. SCExpert is built from the ground up on a common technology stack that is adaptable, configurable, and scalable to provide maximum flexibility for ever-changing supply chains.

In addition to the SCExpert platform, the company offers a warehouse management system (WMS). WarehouseExpert is a tier-one WMS that is recognized for its configurability, which allows it to accommodate warehouse operations of all levels of complexity, from pop-up microfulfillment sites to the most complex warehouses with extensive robotics, automation, and material handling equipment integrations. The system includes core WMS functions plus advanced WMS features like task interleaving, optimized scheduling, labor management, cycle counting, and value-added services.