Element Logic acquires SDI Industries

European warehouse automation solutions specialist Element Logic has acquired U.S.-based automation and sortation solutions provider SDI Industries, the companies said today. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Element logic is a material handling systems integrator with solutions centered around the AutoStore automatic storage and retrieval (AS/RS) system. The company employs more than 275 specialists who design and implement tailor-made robotic solutions for warehouses throughout Europe.

Los Angeles-based SDI provides turnkey automation solutions and sortation systems to customers across the United States and in five Latin American countries. The company has eight locations and employs more than 200 system integration experts, the companies said.

The deal expands Element’s footprint to the U.S. and Latin America, allowing it to roll out AutoStore solutions to customers in the region, and adds sortation equipment solutions to its product mix.

“... This acquisition is an important milestone of our strategy of becoming the leading integrator for automated warehouse solutions globally,” according to Dag-Adler Blakseth, co-founder and CEO of Element Logic. “With SDI we see an incredible opportunity to enter the highly attractive American market together with a partner that accelerates our growth strategy.”

Element Logic was acquired by funds managed by European private equity investor Castik Capital in 2021. This is the company’s first acquisition since partnering with Castik.