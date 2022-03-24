KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES GREGORY FRIEND, SIMULATION ENGINEER II

Gregory joins KPI with 8+ years of experience in the manufacturing and logistics industries. His most recent role was as an Engineer for Manufacturing Systems at Kennametal in Pennsylvania where he established and managed manufacturing simulation work streams, oversaw the development and deployment of multiple data-driven facility models, coordinated with internal cross-functional team and external partners, and created modeling standards and internal training resources.

Gregory holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh’s Swanson School of Engineering. His simulation engineering experience will aid KPI as we provide exceptional simulation and modeling services for our clients. KPI proudly welcomes Gregory as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.