Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES DREW SMITH, SIMULATION ENGINEER II

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES DREW SMITH, SIMULATION ENGINEER II
March 22, 2022
No Comments

Drew joins KPI with 9+ years of experience in simulation engineering. His most recent role was
as a Simulation Engineer at Vanderlande Industries where he developed simulation models for
large scale materials handling automation projects in airport baggage handling, parcel sortation,
and warehouse automation.
Drew holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Auburn
University. His simulation engineering experience will aid KPI as we provide exceptional
simulation and modeling services for our clients. KPI proudly welcomes Drew as an integral
asset now and in future endeavors.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/kpi-si_hiring-jobs-recruiting-activity-6912115218554748928-l76T?utm_source=linkedin_share&utm_medium=member_desktop_web
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Technology Supply Chain Services
KEYWORDS KPI Integrated Solutions
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing