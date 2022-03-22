KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES DREW SMITH, SIMULATION ENGINEER II

Drew joins KPI with 9+ years of experience in simulation engineering. His most recent role was

as a Simulation Engineer at Vanderlande Industries where he developed simulation models for

large scale materials handling automation projects in airport baggage handling, parcel sortation,

and warehouse automation.

Drew holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Auburn

University. His simulation engineering experience will aid KPI as we provide exceptional

simulation and modeling services for our clients. KPI proudly welcomes Drew as an integral

asset now and in future endeavors.