KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES SHAYNE DOWNING, ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

Shayne joins KPI with 23+ years of experience in manufacturing and processing facility operations. His most recent role was as Sr. Solutions Engineer for Honeywell – Intelligrated where he worked closely with clients to develop automation-based solutions that met desired project goals. He also performed site visits for preliminary engineering layout and process specifications for manufacturing, distribution, and fulfillment opportunities.

Shayne holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Resource Management and Wildlife Biology from Pennsylvania State University. His manufacturing and operations background will aid KPI in providing exceptional service for our clients. KPI proudly welcomes Shayne as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.