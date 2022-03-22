Press Release: Weber Logistics Appoints New Leaders to Drive Continued Expansion

Third-party logistics provider Weber Logistics announced two new senior leadership appointments today as it continues to build a best-in-class supply chain organization to exceed customer expectations in an increasingly complex marketplace.

Maurice Joseph has been appointed Executive Vice President Operations. In this role, Joseph has end-to-end responsibility for Weber’s warehousing and transportation operations. Prior to joining Weber, Joseph was Chief Operating Officer of Agility Logistics Americas, where he led an Operations Transformation Strategy over seven countries and helped scale the company for growth. He has also held executive-level roles at Brenntag North America, Panalpina (now a DSV Company) and YRC Logistics. Joseph has a BA in International Business from Fullerton State University.

Fred Gilbert has been appointed Executive Vice President Strategy & Marketing. He is responsible for managing Weber’s overall commercial activities, including strategy, sales, and marketing. Prior to joining Weber, Gilbert was VP Strategy & Marketing at Performance Team – a Maersk Company – where he helped grow and scale the organization during his seven-year tenure. Previously, he held leadership roles with UTi Worldwide (now part of DSV), Deloitte Consulting, and Toyota. Gilbert has an MBA in International Strategic Management from the Kelley School at Indiana University and a BA from Hanover College.

“In the last two years Weber has nearly doubled in size,” says company CEO Bob Lilja. “With rapidly increasing industry demand and the solid support of our investment partner, Stellex Capital Management, we will continue to add facilities, transportation capacity, and increased B2C scale and velocity to our network. We’re excited about the deep industry knowledge that Maurice and Fred bring to the Weber leadership team, as well as their experience driving similar growth journeys at other 3PLs.”

In the last year Weber has:

- Added two large Inland Empire (Southern California) distribution centers totaling 1.1 million square feet. Weber now operates 4 million square feet of distribution space in California across 13 DCs.

- Added a new high-capacity port terminal in Downey, CA, close to the Ports of L.A. and Long Beach. This nearly four-acre facility hosts Weber’s Southern California drayage fleet operations, and directs the company’s fleet operations for all West Coast ports.

- Made significant investments in e-commerce fulfillment capabilities at multiple DCs – from automated print-and-apply solutions to high-velocity conveyor systems for parcel shipments.

ABOUT WEBER LOGISTICS

Weber Logistics helps brands get goods to market faster by combining drayage fleet assets, strategically located warehousing, and final delivery trucking services into an integrated solution for omni-channel distribution. Founded in 1924, Weber has become a leading provider of flexible, nimble and comprehensive distribution logistics from the West Coast to points throughout North America.