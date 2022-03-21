TMSA Debuts New Award Programming

The Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) is thrilled to announce the launch of its new awards programming: The Trailblazer Awards.

“As an industry, as well as everywhere in the world, we’ve seen so much change and growth over the past few years,” said Jennifer Karpus-Romain, executive director at TMSA. “It’s been an amazing experience to watch transportation and logistics companies pivot quickly and keep the world running. Our new programming honors all the work they’ve put in, and continue to put in.”

The Trailblazer Awards will replace the previous Compass Awards program.

“While we loved the Compass Award program, we wanted to grow alongside our members,” Karpus-Romain said. “TMSA wants to recognize not just the great work being done in the industry, but also celebrate the people behind the brand, including the initiatives they do to support their communities.”

TMSA’s Trailblazer Awards include:

Rising Stars: Rising Stars are enthusiastic individuals that have proven their skill and determination in our resilient transportation and logistics industry who have been in the industry three years or less.

Marketing Mountain Mover of the Year: Recognizes instrumental individuals in the industry whose achievements, performance, and vision have helped shape their company or the industry at large. Nominees automatically qualify for TMSA’s Top Brand Innovators List.

Sales Mountain Mover of the Year: Recognizes leading sales and business development individuals in the industry whose achievements, performance, and vision have helped shape their company. Nominees automatically qualify for TMSA’s Top Rainmakers List.

Purpose Awards: Companies are sometimes the most giving in their surrounding communities. They donate, organize fundraisers, community service, environmental and sustainability efforts. It provides the organization and its team members inspiration and purpose. The award honors distinguished companies who go above and beyond their regular duties by impacting their communities at larger.

The Trailblazer Awards: Similar to the previous Compass Awards, Trailblazer Awards recognize your best sales or marketing projects from the past 18 months. The award commends projects that propelled and drove success for your organization.

Any transportation or logistics company, or a business that serves the industry, is welcome to apply. Submissions are now open through April 15, and are free for TMSA members.

Winners will be announced and celebrated at the Logistics Marketing & Sales Conference, June 5-7, 2022 in Orlando at the Gaylord Palms.

ABOUT TMSA

TMSA is the only association dedicated to advancing the success of marketing and sales professionals in all modes of the commercial freight transportation market. From president and vice president to manager, director and coordinator, members are at all levels and represent all market segments including motor carriers, 3PLs, railroads, air carriers, ocean lines, port authorities, OEMs, media and suppliers.

TMSA’s mission is to enable sales and marketing professionals to learn and give back to the transportation and logistics industry through education, connections and resources, ultimately strengthening their individual development, their businesses and the industry-at-large. TMSA's vision is to be the pre-eminent non-profit sales and marketing association that transportation and logistics professionals turn to for industry-specific education, connections and resources.