RoadSync Announces New Broker and Carrier Payment Platform, RoadSync Advance

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RoadSync, the leading digital financial platform for the supply chain, today announces the rollout of its new broker and carrier payment management platform, RoadSync Advance. RoadSync Advance makes it easier and faster for brokers and carriers to pay accessorial, lumper and other over-the-road fees, reducing driver delays and improving back-office insights for reconciliation, fraud prevention and improved cash flow. The innovative solution addresses the pervasive issue in the industry of slow, complicated fee payment.

RoadSync Advance is designed to help brokers and carriers streamline operations and drive more revenue. Eliminating the current manual and cumbersome processes back-office staff face issuing and reconciling payments for fees drivers make while on the road, the solution provides oversight, risk reduction, and improved cash flow management. In addition, fast and easy payment authorizations maximize hours of service, reduce late-night phone calls and get drivers back on the road faster making drivers and staff happier.

RoadSync Advance saves up to 15-30 minutes or more for drivers per transaction because it can be used with drivers’ existing, preferred payment methods, and it simplifies the process providing more insight into how the funds are used. Together with the company’s recent launch of RoadSync Driver, an expense management app for truck drivers, RoadSync Advance bridges the gaps to seamlessly connect and accelerate transactions across the transportation ecosystem.

“The industry’s historical reliance on manual payment processes poses a significant challenge to supply chain modernization and efficiency,” states Robin Gregg, CEO, RoadSync. “RoadSync is on a mission to disrupt the old patterns of the industry by automating payment processes and increasing accessibility to best-in-class technology. We’re thrilled to officially launch our Advance product, a platform we know will have a lasting, positive impact on the way these businesses and individual drivers operate.”

RoadSync’s innovative payment products offer more ways for drivers, brokers, carriers, warehouses and merchants to pay and get paid by automating the payment process across all facets of the supply chain. For carriers and brokers specifically, RoadSync Advance solves the challenges in managing and reconciling accessorial payments.

The RoadSync team will be exhibiting the new solution throughout March, first at Truckload Carriers Association’s Truckload 2022 (booth #204), followed by the Mid-America Trucking Show (booth #74128). For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.roadsync.com/advance.

About RoadSync

RoadSync is the digital financial platform for the logistics industry. By removing paper and phone calls from business transactions, RoadSync offers a fast, convenient, and secure way to move and manage money and conduct business, dramatically reducing payment processing time and maximizing revenue collection. RoadSync offers payment products for warehouses, carriers, brokers, repair/tow merchants and drivers, integrating and automating the financial systems fueling the logistics industry. For more information, visit www.roadsync.com.