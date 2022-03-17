FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 17, 2022

VARGO® Welcomes 17 New Employees

HILLIARD, Ohio (March 17, 2022) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, has announced the hiring of 17 new employees.

VARGO® has continued to expand in response to accelerated e-commerce growth and demand for innovative e-commerce fulfillment solutions. VARGO®’s COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine) was the first and remains the most advanced Warehouse Execution System (WES). COFE® excels in complex e-commerce distribution environments through its ability to synchronize and sequence all the work necessary, in real-time, across all fulfillment resources – people, process and technologies.

“We are thrilled to bring on 17 new employees across our business operations including, software, engineering and logistics” said Bart Cera, VARGO® president and COO. “Our employees help our clients reach their fulfillment goals with our industry-leading e-commerce solutions.”

With continued company growth, VARGO® is excited to welcome the following new hires:

•Khalid Abusamieh, Software Support Specialist

•Selengee Baatar, Business Systems Analyst

•Sam Benmokhtar, Senior Quality Analyst

•Brian Bossart, Project Manager

•Raphael Dzitrie, Systems Administrator

•Richard Ekstrom, Site Manager

•Tina Hatt, Product Delivery Specialist

•Konrad Kappel, Software Support Specialist

•Vincent Kornau, Engineering Intern

•Daniel Lan, Software Engineer Web Development

•Skyler Link, Software Support Specialist

•William Logsdon, Systems Project Manager

•David Specht, Software Quality Specialist

•Maryiana Todorova, AR/AP Specialist

•Jonathan VanFleet. Site Manager

•Sarah White, Project Manager

•Derek Wilson, Software Support Specialist

About VARGO®

VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers on the forefront of waveless and continuous e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solutions. For over five decades, VARGO® has worked with manufacturers, distributors and leading retailers — including numerous e-commerce providers and 3PL’s — to improve their e-commerce fulfillment and material handling systems, increase processing capacities and reduce order cycle times. VARGO® uses its proven, pull-based methodologies to create intelligent solutions for fulfillment centers and leads the industry by integrating robotics and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) into solutions. VARGO® is the only company that offers COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), the software that does for fulfillment what Lean did for manufacturing. For more information, visit www.vargosolutions.com.

