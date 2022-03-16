Hytrol to Showcase New Preferred Delivery Program at MODEX 2022

ATLANTA – During MHI's MODEX 2022, Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc. will showcase the company’s recently established Preferred Delivery Program (PDP). The company will provide more information about the program and many other products at booth #9411 inside the Georgia World Congress Center from March 28-31.

Hytrol’s PDP allows a select number of 24-volt conveying products to be manufactured and shipped at a quicker rate made possible by added capacity at the company’s Fort Smith facility. These E24 products are readily adaptable to many facilities and can easily be operated.

“This specialized delivery program is a way for Hytrol to offer our popular E24 products to our customers that need equipment fast,” said Vice President of Business Development Mitch Smith. “Our Fort Smith location has allowed us to successfully implement this program and provide our integration partners and end users with high-quality solutions more quickly.”

At their booth #9411, Hytrol will have videos, pamphlets, and multiple attendees available to talk to about the benefits the PDP has to offer.

