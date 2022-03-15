Piece of Cake Moving & Storage Ranked #8 on Inc.‘s Fastest-Growing Companies in the Northeast

Piece of Cake Moving & Storage, New York’s fastest growing and highest rated moving company, ranked 8th on Inc. magazine’s third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, making it the fastest growing logistics & transportation company from any of the six regions.

The companies listed displayed a remarkable rate of growth – between 2018 and 2020, the 124 private companies on the Northeast list had an average growth rate of 208% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 5,010 jobs and nearly $2.7 billion to the region’s economy. At #8 on the list, Piece of Cake grew by 1,947% in that period.

“As New York and now the country’s fastest growing moving company, I couldn’t be more proud of the work the Piece of Cake team has achieved to keep our city and country moving,” says Vojin Popovic, Founder & CEO of Piece of Cake Moving & Storage. “I founded Piece of Cake for two reasons: Firstly, I saw gaps in a traditional industry, where I knew we could do a better job in delivering a happier moving experience. Secondly, I wanted to create a workplace where people smiled. Ultimately, what we’ve created is a business built around an unmatched customer experience and an internal business culture that cares about its people.”

Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the Northeast regional list comprises companies from Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Northeast can be found at www.inc.com/northeast.

ABOUT Piece of Cake Moving & Storage:

Founded in 2017 by Vojin Popovic, Piece of Cake Moving & Storage is New York’s fastest growing and highest rated moving company. Headquartered in NYC with a local office in Miami, Piece of Cake is flipping the traditional moving industry on its head with our authentic customer experience, competitive pricing, and technological advancements. With thousands of five-star reviews, the Piece of Cake moving experience is unmatched. Its services include: local New York and Florida moving services; long distance moving services; affordable, flat-fee guarantee pricing; comprehensive packing services; unrivaled customer support; federal and state moving accreditation; professionally trained and experienced movers; a safe, clean, and compliant truck fleet with GPS tracking; and a dedicated customer success team. For more information, visit mypieceofcakemove.com or follow on social media at @PieceofCakeMoving.

