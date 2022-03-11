Cargo volume up 26% at South Carolina Ports

South Carolina ports handled a record number of containers in February, marking its 12th consecutive month of year-over-year record volume, officials at the South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) said Thursday.

SC Ports handled 230,420 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during the month, up 26% year-over-year. Volume is up 16% so far in fiscal year 2022, from July through February, officials said.

The growth was driven by retail imports, which continue to fuel cargo volume increases nationwide. South Carolina’s loaded imports were up 46% year-over-year in February, while loaded exports were down nearly 19%.

“February marked the twelfth consecutive month of monthly year-over-year container records at SC Ports,” Jim Newsome, South Carolina Ports CEO, said in a statement Thursday. “With record throughput volumes, we continue to experience a high number of import containers awaiting delivery on our terminals. We remain focused on creative solutions and executing our vital infrastructure projects, including the completion of the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project this fall, initiating construction on the rail-served Navy Base Intermodal Facility and inner-harbor barge project, and advancing towards a quick completion of the Inland Port Greer expansion project.”