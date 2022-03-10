Manhattan Active® Transportation Management Transforms Distribution Processes Across ICA Sweden’s St

Manhattan Associates Inc. today announced that Sweden’s largest grocery retailer, ICA Sweden, has chosen Manhattan Active® Transportation Management as part of a strategic move. The decision will give the Nordic retailer greater upstream and downstream visibility, while also providing it with advanced capabilities to plan and optimize its domestic and international flow of goods.

Manhattan Active TM is the first self-configuring and self-tuning transportation network solver, evaluating problems and automatically selecting the best route generation technique without oversight from the planner. The solution is also the fastest multi-modal transportation optimization engine in the industry, reducing solve times by up to 80%.

“Manhattan Active Transportation Management provides ICA with more centralized perspectives, allowing our teams to take more control of planning and execution; to decide which route is best or the most efficient and gain better visibility over inbound and outbound flows of goods. Most importantly of all, it arms us with the data to proactively make decisions, rather than having them forced on us unexpectedly,” said Johan Svensson, development manager warehouse and transport at ICA Sweden.

Martin Lockwood, senior director at Manhattan Associates: “With huge volumes of goods and increasing transportation costs, not to mention the geographical nuances unique to Sweden, ICA is confronted with complicated challenges every day when it comes to its transportation network and replenishing its 1267 stores.

“Fortunately, Manhattan Active TM is not just fast, it is also intelligent. The solution’s adaptive optimisation engine leverages machine learning to automatically tune hundreds of traditionally manual parameters to deliver significant efficiencies and optimal results for the transport team at ICA,” ended Lockwood.

ABOUT ICA SWEDEN

Starting its journey in 1917 with Hakon Swenson, ICA Sweden is today Sweden’s largest grocery retailer with 1267 stores across four store profiles including: Maxi ICA Stormarknad (food and non-food), ICA Kvantum (organic food and local produce), ICA Supermarket and ICA Nara (convenience stores). The business is operated in cooperation with independent ICA retailers. They each own and operate their own store, which makes it possible for them to tailor concepts and offers to local demand. And, with annual revenues of SEK 92,242 million and a market share of 36 percent, the brand is domestically, one of Sweden’s most well-known.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfilment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.