Manufacturers make strides in zero-emission commercial vehicles

Makers of zero-emission commercial vehicles are introducing a wider range of models these days, on their way to helping the transportation industry meet emission reduction targets, research from clean transportation industry consortium CALSTART shows.

Data from the group’s Drive to Zero program, which advocates for accelerated growth in the global zero- and near-zero emission (ZE) commercial vehicle market, shows a near 26% growth rate in model availability of zero-emission trucks and buses (ZETs and ZEBs) between 2020 and the end of 2022, increasing from 433 to 544 models in key markets around the world. The biggest increases will be in zero-emission school buses and medium-duty step vans, with models increasing 143% and 120%, respectively, according to the research. Availability of heavy-duty truck models is set to grow 56% during that time.

The researchers also said that driving ranges for ZETs are improving, with medium-duty ZETs, medium-duty step vans, and cargo vans on the market this year coming in with median ranges of 153 miles, 133 miles, and 146 miles, respectively. Heavy-duty ZETs now boast a median range of 186 miles, and will soon include a mix of battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric options, according to the research.

"This allows zero-emission trucks to meet a growing variety of delivery duty cycles,” the researchers said.

The report also includes insights on new technologies, as well as adoption rates and sales of ZETs globally.



