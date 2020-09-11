Zero-Emission Kenworth K270E and K370E Battery-Electric Vehicles Available for Order

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 11, 2020 – The zero-emission Kenworth K270E Class 6 and K370E Class 7 battery-electric vehicles are now available for order from Kenworth dealers in the United States and Canada.



“Kenworth is committed to provide advanced vehicle technologies, and the medium duty K270E and K370E electric trucks are a major step forward. Our popular and proven cabover platform now offers fully integrated, state-of-the-art electric powertrains combined with exceptional visibility and superior maneuverability,” said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president.



The electric powertrain is available with high-density battery packs of 141kWh and 282kWh that deliver up to 100 and 200-mile range, respectively, with zero emissions. The Kenworth electric vehicles utilize a DC fast-charging system capable of fast re-charge in as quick as one-hour, which make the Kenworth K270E and K370E cabovers ideal for local pickup and delivery, as well as short regional haul operations. End-of-shift and overnight AC charging also is offered.



Kenworth battery-electric vehicles offer two direct-drive motors rated at 355 hp and 469 hp, depending on your application. This highly efficient design provides enough torque to start the load from a stop on a 20 percent grade and the power to maintain 40 mph on a 6 percent grade while fully loaded. Regenerative braking in stop-and-go city conditions recharges the batteries and extends brake life.



All of the components necessary to run the e-powertrain, as well as HVAC and e-PTO, are located in one, easy-to-reach power cradle under the cab - the space typically occupied by a diesel engine.



The system configuration also optimizes weight distribution with batteries mounted outside and air tanks mounted inside the frame rails. A quiet e-compressor maintains pressure in the air system.



Kenworth and Dana Inc. are collaborating on the Kenworth K270E and K370E electric vehicles. Dana is an industry leader in electrified modules and systems supported by in-house vehicle integration expertise.



Available wheelbases offered are 206 inches (24-foot box bodies), 218 inches (26-foot box bodies) and 274 inches (30-foot box bodies).



Kenworth dealers will use the new Kenworth PremierSpec® sales tool to help customers specify and configure their Kenworth medium duty electric trucks. Initial customer deliveries are expected to begin by the end of 2020.



Kenworth is The Driver’s Truck™. See what drivers are saying at www.kenworth.com/drivers.



Kenworth Truck Company is the manufacturer of The World’s Best® heavy and medium duty trucks. Kenworth's Internet home page is at www.kenworth.com. Kenworth is a PACCAR company.

