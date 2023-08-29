CARB offers cash discounts for zero-emission freight vehicles

California plan offsets price of clean-burning terminal tractors, forklifts, cargo-handling equipment

August 29, 2023
Ben Ames
Freight and industrial vehicle buyers have already spent this year’s allotment of matching funds for certain categories of zero-emission, heavy-duty, off-road equipment, but plenty of money remains for forklifts and other models, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) said today.

Originally intended only for freight-handling equipment, the department’s Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE) has expanded since its initial offering to include funding for agriculture and construction equipment as well.

The program began providing point-of-sale discounts for qualifying vehicles on July 18, and has paid out $75.7 million of the initial $179 million in the six weeks that followed. 

Those early applicants have now claimed all available funds slotted for the terminal tractor, truck- and trailer-mounted transport refrigeration unit (TRUs), and mobile power unit equipment categories. However, incentive funds still remain for the other categories:

• forklifts

• cargo-handling equipment

• airport ground-support equipment

• railcar movers and freight locomotives

• construction equipment

• agricultural equipment

• commercial harbor craft

The CORE project is designed to promote the use of zero-emission vehicles and equipment over internal combustion engine (ICE) options, seeking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and atmospheric pollutants, particularly in severely impacted areas; highlight the availability and resilience of zero-emission technology; and provide other off-road sector benefits, including technology transferability, reduced component costs, and increased infrastructure investments. 

The program targets off-road equipment that has not yet achieved a significant foothold in the commercial market by providing funding to offset the initial purchase price of zero-emission technology. CORE offers up to a maximum of $1 million per voucher, with additional funding available through the state's Energy Infrastructure Incentives for Zero-Emission (EnergIIZE) project.

“The path toward clean air means ensuring that off-road equipment used in different industries, from ports to agriculture, construction, and others, transitions to zero emissions,” Peter Christensen, chief of CARB’s Innovative Strategies Branch, said in a release. “CARB’s CORE project makes it possible for these industries to make the switch and do their part to reduce emissions that impact their workers and the communities that they serve.”
 

 

 

    Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.

