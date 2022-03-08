CalAmp Promotes Brett Jackson to Senior Vice President of Transportation and Logistics

IRVINE, Calif., - CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today announced the promotion of Brett Jackson to senior vice president of transportation and logistics. Jackson will lead CalAmp’s transportation and logistics sales team, revenue generation and go-to-market strategy. He will report to Maurizio Iperti, CalAmp’s interim Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and focus on bringing fleet operators software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help reduce costs, increase revenue, maximize productivity and keep their fleets safe.

Jackson joined CalAmp in 2021, serving as the company’s vice president of strategic partnerships. Over the past year, he has expanded CalAmp’s partnerships in a number of key areas of priority for the transportation industry, including cold chain logistics and predictive maintenance for fleet operators. He has also served as the CalAmp team lead in its ongoing customer relationship with United Parcel Service (UPS).

“Brett’s leadership in transportation technology and revenue generation makes him the right person for this job. He is an expert on market conditions, emerging technologies and product go-to-market strategies,” said Jeff Gardner, CEO of CalAmp. “I’m excited to have Brett become an integral part of our revenue team and am confident his expertise and prior work at CalAmp will allow us to build a leadership position in this key market vertical.”

“The transportation and logistics industry today faces a unique set of challenges: from the need to reduce transportation costs and improve asset allocation to improving fleet safety and sustainability,” said Brett Jackson, senior vice president of transportation and logistics for CalAmp. “I feel privileged to work with CalAmp in this new role and help our customers solve these challenges. Through our industry-leading, edge to cloud telematics data platform and visibility into real-time actionable insights, we’re enabling the industry to transport goods from end-to-end efficiently and cost-effectively.”

Prior to CalAmp, Brett served as vice president of strategic partnerships for Cooltrax, LLC. He has an MBA from Western Governors University and a bachelor’s degree in business with a minor in financial accounting from Midway University.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have nearly one million software and services subscribers and over 20 million products installed worldwide.