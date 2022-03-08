New York City’s 210-220 E. 22nd Street Installs Position Imaging’s Smart Package Room

STRATHAM, NH – March 8, 2022 – Position Imaging, Inc, a pioneer in package logistics and asset tracking technology, today reports that 210-220 East 22nd E. Street switched to using its Smart Package Room to better manage the process of receiving and distributing the increasing amount of packages delivered to the lobby area. The company’s innovation reduces courier drop-off time to less than 10-seconds per package, removes staff interaction, eliminates packages cluttering the lobby area, and improves residents’ living experience with secure, 24/7 package retrievals.

Tucked away in a cozy corner of Manhattan, 210-220 E. 22nd Street offers spacious studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and duplexes in the Gramercy Park neighborhood. Modern style blends with a nod to the building’s historical past to serve a one-of-a-kind living experience. In addition, the property consists of two buildings that are connected through a common corridor on the ground level.

With the use of Position Imaging’s Smart Package Room, any courier can scan the packages’ label at the entry point Kiosk, unlock the door, and place an item onto the shelf. Once on the shelf, Computer Vision technology monitors each package, while automatically generating a notification with a QR Code to the resident via email or text. The resident scans the QR Code at the room’s secure entryway to open the door, where audio and lasers guide them to their package. If an incorrect item is taken from the shelf, an audio notification will alert the resident to their mistake.



“With the Smart Package Room, we were able to reduce labor costs, while also allowing the staff more time to do their assigned daily activities,” said Jarrod Traub, Property Manager, 210-220 E. 22nd Street. “In addition, package retrieval times have significantly trimmed down and the lobby clutter from stored packages of all sizes has all but disappeared.”

The Smart Package Room’s fully automated system removes the concierge from the package management process—boosting their productivity to watch the command station, monitor security cameras, and open the door for residents.

“There's a lot of productivity that can be gained through staff. It gives staff members the ability to take on different responsibilities that are better suited towards making the community really shine. And that's where we see a lot of value,” Traub added.

In addition to staff and resident improvements, couriers are now able to quickly deliver packages of all sizes in less than 10 seconds on average. “In the past, I've seen couriers going floor to floor for an hour and a half to deliver packages. Now with the Smart Package Room, it takes them five to 10 seconds per package to securely drop them off—they are all quite happy with the new system,” said Vincent Cricco, General Manager, 210-220 E. 22nd Street.

“We are excited to hear that our Smart Package Room is having such a profound impact on the working and living experiences at 210-220 E. 22nd Street,” said Ned Hill, founder, and CEO of Position Imaging. “In the same manner that the internet, WiFi, and cable TV has had a dramatically positive impact on residents’ experiences, we are now finding that our system is quickly becoming the next must-have apartment amenity—that also simplifies staff and couriers’ work.”

Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH in 2006 and has been quietly creating the most advanced, accurate, and novel tracking technologies in the world. Its first product, Smart Package Room®, has been a huge success in the multi-unit residential market and is now being adapted to retail through the iPickup® platform to improve BOPIS and related eCommerce fulfillment operations. www.Position-Imaging.com

