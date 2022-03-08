SRSI Opens Mexico Office

Monterrey, N.L., Mexico, 2.22.2022 – SRSI (Slate River Systems, Inc.) announced the expansion of operations in Mexico. Opening a Mexico regional office allows the SRSI team to continue growing and serving customers in today’s fast-paced, demanding consumer economy.

“We are eager to expand into the Mexico market and are looking forward to providing the services and expertise that our US customers know well,” states Jovan Bjelobrk, SRSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Jesus Pompa joined as the General Manager of SRSI Mexico in early 2022 and has extensive professional experience in engineering and material handling.

“SRSI is thrilled to have Jesus join us as the Mexico GM. This is a major milestone for our team as we continue to grow and build strong relationships across the country. Many of our team have tremendous experience in Mexico and we are thrilled to assist our new clients in succeeding in Latin America,” says Benjamin York, SRSI CEO.

SRSI has delivered the highest quality system and software solutions in the warehousing industry since 2018. Our customers become long-term partners in business growth, warehouse and distribution efficiency, and innovation leadership. We have a growing team of experienced engineers, project managers, WMS specialists, and systems specialists who stand ready to help you succeed with any greenfield, warehouse, or distribution center project.

To learn more about partnering with SRSI on your next warehouse system or software upgrade or transformation in the U.S. or Mexico, please contact us at info@GoSRSI.com