KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES FRANCISCO FIGUEROA, SITE SUPERVISOR

March 8, 2022
Francisco joins KPI with 22+ years of experience as an electrical and mechanical technician. His most recent role was as a Service Technician for Warehouse Repair Solutions in Georgia where he provided maintenance and repairs of dock doors and dock levelers, interior building repair, framing, sheet rock services, and painting. He also repaired conveyor systems, jockey and yard trucks, shrink wrappers, plumbing systems, and golf carts.

Francisco holds an Associate Degree in Industrial Mechanics with PLC from Mech Tech College. Francisco’s electrical and mechanical background will aid KPI in maintaining safe and efficient client sites. KPI proudly welcomes Francisco as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

