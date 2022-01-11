KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES DAVID GORDON, SITE SUPERVISOR

David joins KPI with 10+ years of experience as a millwright. His most recent role was as Millwright Supervisor at Clarkson Industrial Contrs in Dallas, Texas, where he supervised the installation of Automated Storage Retrieval Systems including robot grids, conveyor systems, platforms and mezzanines.

David’s safety-consciousness, problem-solving skills, and job site management experience will aid KPI in maintaining safe and efficient project sites. KPI proudly welcomes David as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.