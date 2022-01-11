Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES DAVID GORDON, SITE SUPERVISOR

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES DAVID GORDON, SITE SUPERVISOR
January 11, 2022
No Comments

David joins KPI with 10+ years of experience as a millwright. His most recent role was as Millwright Supervisor at Clarkson Industrial Contrs in Dallas, Texas, where he supervised the installation of Automated Storage Retrieval Systems including robot grids, conveyor systems, platforms and mezzanines.

David’s safety-consciousness, problem-solving skills, and job site management experience will aid KPI in maintaining safe and efficient project sites. KPI proudly welcomes David as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

https://kpisolutions.com/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Technology Supply Chain Services
KEYWORDS KPI Integrated Solutions
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing