KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES DUSTIN TOWERS, SITE SUPERVISOR

Dustin joins KPI with 9+ years of experience as an automation mechanic. His most recent role was for Industrial Warehouse Mechanics, LLC in Texas where he mechanically installed several types of automated systems such as ASRS and various types of conveyors.

Dustin is OSHA 10 certified for job site safety including equipment and altitudes. Dustin’s automation mechanic experience will aid KPI in maintaining efficient and safe project sites. KPI proudly welcomes Dustin as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.