What makes the BSLBATT the Superior Lithium Battery for your Motive Power needs?

The answer is quality at every step. Every BSLBATT Lithium Forklift Battery is built to stringent specifications and qualifications with comprehensive checks from start to finish. The battery is designed and assembled in China., and its assembly facilities meet the stringent ISO 9001:2015 certification standards.

Read on to learn more about the BSLBATT Battery factory!

Manufacturing locations: Huizhou, Guangdong and Hefei, Anhui.

History: In 2003, BSLBATT Battery started operating in the lithium-ion battery market. Its manufacturing plant opened in Shenzhen in 2003. Initially, the company provided clean energy solutions to the energy storage market. The company has been producing lithium batteries for industrial forklifts since 2012. In 2020, the company moved to a 6,000-square-meter factory in Huizhou, this time three times its manufacturing space.

Product Line: Full focus on material handling equipment. Lithium-ion batteries for Class I, II and III industrial forklifts and lifts: Heavy Duty Cleaning Equipment, Mini Excavator, Heavy-Duty Forklifts, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), Airport Ground Support Equipment and Stationary and Transportable Energy Storage Systems.

Models: BSLBATT battery supplies all 6 types of forklift batteries for virtually every industrial forklift make and model for a variety of applications. There are more than 950 battery models in its product line. BSLBATT Battery offers custom batteries for specific customer needs and applications, including specialized devices with non-standard battery compartments. The output voltage ranges from 12 volts to 400 volts.

Lead time: 4-6 weeks, depending on vehicle quantity and customization.

Capacity: 900 million kilowatt

Chargers can be integrated: Delta-Q, Fronius, SPE brand industrial chargers

Serviceability: Remote troubleshooting and programming; standard replaceable BMS

Custom Category: Highly customizable battery box shape and size, voltage, capacity and communication protocol along with host forklifts and chargers.

Service network and product after-sales support: All products are supported by an extensive sales and service network in North America, South America, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Israel, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, which is factory trained to meet All specific lithium battery regulatory requirements.

Data-based products and infrastructure: BSLBATT's battery management system reports real-time data to the cloud. Real-time data is monitored through a web-based portal for complete visibility. Updates and diagnostics are performed remotely.

Additional Information: BSLBATT Battery claims that the modular battery construction allows capacity to be increased to 1400 Ah. Full kit (battery and compatible charger). Refrigeration and sealing solutions. BSLBATT battery solutions also offer lead acid batteries even though they acknowledge the advantages of lithium ion batteries such as chance charging, longevity, zero maintenance etc.

Sales in 2021: $32 million (more than 200 million yuan in sales), and is expected to reach $65 million in 2022.

About BSLBATT Battery

BSLBATT is one of the largest developers, manufacturers, and integrators of lithium-ion batteries for lift trucks in China. BSLBATT supports and guides our distributors to be NO. 1 in the Replacement of Lead Acid Batteries with LiFePO4 Forklift Batteries in the local market. The company sells large quantities of industrial batteries for various equipment. It successfully collaborates with several OEM market leaders.

BSLBATT is a “change ambassador” for the international implementation of the new technology. The company continuously invests in technological development. It has been exploring new chemical compositions that could further reduce the cost of the product while improving performance in order to continue replacing traditional lead-acid batteries. BSLBATT lithium-ion battery systems are built with LFP cells, which have become the benchmark of reliability, longevity, and safety. For more information on BSLBATT Battery, visit lithiumforkliftbattery.com.