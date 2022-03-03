Hytrol Brings 75 Anniversary Celebration To MODEX

ATLANTA—Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc. will highlight 75 years in business at this year’s MHI MODEX. A special section of booth #9411 will be dedicated to the long-term relationship of Hytrol and the company’s Integration Partner Network.

“Our IP Network is one of the pillars that make Hytrol great,” said President David Peacock. “We wanted to have a special place in our booth dedicated to them and our lasting partnership.”

At the IP part of the booth Hytrol will have information on how the network operates and how it is beneficial to end users.

“The way we go to market is different than typically seen in a manufacturing business,” said Vice President of National Accounts Chuck Waddle. “We have gone to market this way for nearly 60 years, and without these partners Hyrol would not be able to provide the benefits that come with working with us.”

Along with the IP station, a timeline of Hytrol’s history will be on display. The wall will feature highlights from both business and relationship events.

“The timeline wall is a way for us to showcase our history and show end users that we are a company with deep roots,” said Peacock.

To learn more about Hytrol and what you can expect to see at MODEX visit https://hytrol.com/modex/. If you would like to schedule a meeting with one of the company’s attendees, click here.

About Hytrol:

Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of material handling systems for a variety of industries. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to pushing forward the material handling industry. Hytrol is the largest conveyor manufacturer in the United States. It designs, develops, and delivers the most advanced material handling systems and includes a network of more than 100 independent businesses worldwide. The company also develops software for conveyors and warehouse management. For more information on Hytrol, visit hytrol.com.